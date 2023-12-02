'They are marked for death...': Israel preparing to eliminate Hamas leaders worldwide post Gaza war
Israel-Hamas war: Israel’s intelligence agencies are known for their undercover operations and plans to kill Hamas leader across the globe after the war in Gaza ends
Israel-Hamas war: Even as the world leaders attempt to bring Israel and Hamas back on the negotiating table, Israel is displaying its resolve to eliminate Hamas from the map of the Earth. As per a recent report by the Wall Street Journal, Israel’s intelligence agencies, which are known for their undercover operations, plans to kill Hamas leader across the globe after the war in Gaza ends