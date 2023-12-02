comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 01 2023 15:59:55
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.95 1.56%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,393.45 0.72%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 269.05 2.97%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 946.35 1.19%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,555.5 -0.22%
Business News/ News / World/  'They are marked for death...': Israel preparing to eliminate Hamas leaders worldwide post Gaza war
Back Back

'They are marked for death...': Israel preparing to eliminate Hamas leaders worldwide post Gaza war

 Livemint

Israel-Hamas war: Israel’s intelligence agencies are known for their undercover operations and plans to kill Hamas leader across the globe after the war in Gaza ends

Israel-Hamas war: People hold up weapons during a rally to show support to the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Sanaa, Yemen December 1, 2023. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah (REUTERS)Premium
Israel-Hamas war: People hold up weapons during a rally to show support to the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Sanaa, Yemen December 1, 2023. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah (REUTERS)

Israel-Hamas war: Even as the world leaders attempt to bring Israel and Hamas back on the negotiating table, Israel is displaying its resolve to eliminate Hamas from the map of the Earth. As per a recent report by the Wall Street Journal, Israel’s intelligence agencies, which are known for their undercover operations, plans to kill Hamas leader across the globe after the war in Gaza ends

Also Read: Israeli strikes Gaza after truce collapse, 136 still held hostage. All you need to know

The report said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has given clear orders to Israel’s top spy agencies that Hamas leaders living in countries like Lebanon, Turkey, Qatar, etc. must not be spared and every member of the terrorist group must be brought to justice for the brutal terror attack against Israel on 7 October which killed more than 1,400 Israeli citizens.

The development comes as Israeli intelligence has gained some reputation for its undercover operations in foreign countries against the enemies of Israel. The operations have often been the subject of Hollywood movies and various books where stories of undercover Israeli officers are depicted while they are on missions. However, world leaders have condemned such undercover actions of Israel and assassinations the country carries out on foreign soil.

‘Marked for death’

The decision displays the fading patience level of Israel as the country refrained from targeting Palestinian militants associated with Hamas to prevent the emergence of diplomatic crises. Nations such as Qatar, Lebanon, Iran, Russia, and Turkey have offered a degree of protection to Hamas, an organization officially recognized as a terrorist group by the United States.

“I have instructed the Mossad to act against the heads of Hamas wherever they are," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said as per Wall Street Journal.

“They are marked for death," said Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. “The struggle is worldwide, both the terrorists in Gaza and those who fly in expensive planes."

The developing strategies represent a continuation of Israel's conflict in Gaza and mirror its determination to prevent Hamas from becoming a significant threat to Israel in the future.

Israel's onslaught in Gaza continues

Israel Defence Forces (IDF) are continuing their onslaught against Hamas targets in Gaza after the talks to extend the truce collapsed. The renewed fighting led to heavy bombardments around the eastern parts of Khan Younis in southern Gaza which killed more than 200 people since Friday while more than 600 are injured.

 

 

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Elections News, Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 02 Dec 2023, 03:56 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App