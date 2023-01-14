Ali Reza Akbari had said, "with more than 3,500 hours of torture, psychedelic drugs, and physiological and psychological pressure methods, they took away my will. They drove me to the brink of madness... and forced me to make false confessions by force of arms and death threats," before Iranian authorities executed the former high-ranking defense ministry official and dual Iranian-British national, despite international warnings.

