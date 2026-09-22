‘They called me crazy’: 40 lakh investment! Meet Asghar Ali of Pakistan - He turned his home into mini forest for mother

More than a decade ago, Mian Asghar Ali’s mother shared a simple wish with her son – to have a garden around their home. And what began with a single saplling in 2016 has since grown into a labour of love.

Today, their six-marla house in Pakistan has been transformed into a mini forest, with more than 5,700 trees and plants. This is not just a garden but a living tribute to a mother’s dream that her son continues to nurture.

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Asghar, a resident of Pakistan's Punjab province, planted the first sapling in his house built on the 0.037-acre plot in Punjab’s Pattoki in 2016. Back then, Asghar was not sure whether he could even fulfil his mother’s wish for a not-so-big parcel of land on which the house stood. He even tried to convince his mother that there was not enough space near the house to create a garden and that such plans were meaningless.

“But seeing her disappointed face gave me the passion to start this. It was in 2016 when I bought about 50 plants, placed 10 inside the house, and 40 along the outer wall. Since then, I have gradually added more,” Asghar told BBC Urdu in a video story.

In the BCC video, Asghar is seen explaining how he planted trees on doors, walls, curtains, and throughout the house to fulfil my mother's wish. “People used to call me crazy, but today, when they visit and see my small haven, they appreciate my work and view us with respect,” he says.

So far, Asghar has spent more than 40 lakh Pakistani rupees on the project and spends over PKR 30,000 every month on maintaining the greenery. The cost includes expenses for saplings, soil, and tools, as well as the ongoing upkeep required to keep thousands of plants alive and healthy year-round.

“Since our house went viral, people from far away come to see it. Initially, there wasn't much lighting, but now I have installed lights throughout the house so that day and night feel the same,” he says.

People used to call me crazy, but today, when they visit and see my small haven, they appreciate my work.

Asghar said he used specific plants that thrived in sunlight and are resilient to extreme winter frost, so he doesn't need to cover them as traditional nurseries do. He says in the video that the daily routine involves spending two to three hours watering and caring for the plants after Fajr (Dawn) prayers.