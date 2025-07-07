‘They did try… but failed’: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian says Israel tried to assassinate him during 12-day war

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has made a sensational claim that Israel had attempted to assassinate him during a 12-day war between the two arch foes in June.

Pezeshkian made the remarks in an interview released on Monday.

"They did try, yes. They acted accordingly, but they failed," Pezeshkian said in Persian in response to a question on whether he believed Israel had tried to kill him.

"It was not the United States that was behind the attempt on my life. It was Israel. I was in a meeting... they tried to bombard the area in which we were holding that meeting," he added.

Israel had launched its airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilitieson June 13, killing top military commanders and nuclear scientists.

The 12-day war also saw the United States launching strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities at Fordo, Isfahan and Natanz.

Over 900 people were killed in Iran during the conflict, according to the judiciary.

Pezeshkian accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of pursuing his "own agenda" of "forever wars" in the Middle East and urged the United States not to be dragged into it.

Also Read | Over 20 Iranian commanders killed in Israeli air strikes

"The US administration should refrain from getting involved in a war that is not America's war, it is Netanyahu's war," he said.

He further said his country has "no problem" restarting nuclear talks, provided that trust can be reestablished between the two countries.

"There is a condition ... for restarting the talks. How are we going to trust the United States again?"

"We re-entered the negotiations, then how can we know for sure that in the middle of the talks the Israeli regime will not be given the permission again to attack us."

Iran-Israel ceasefire A ceasefire between Iran and Israel took hold since June 24.

On June 16, Netanyahu did not rule out plans to assassinate Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, saying it would "end the conflict" after reports emerged at the time that US President Donald Trump had vetoed the move.