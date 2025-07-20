‘They don’t talk…they only shoot us’: 32 Palestinians shot dead while reaching US group's food distribution sites

Israeli troops opened fire on Saturday at crowds of Palestinians attempting to access food from aid distribution centres in southern Gaza, killing at least 32 people, according to witnesses and hospital officials.

The incident occurred near facilities run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, a group backed by the US and Israel that began operations in May. The initiative aims to replace the UN-led aid system, which the U.S. and Israel claim is exploited by Hamas, an allegation the UN denies, as reported by AP.

While GHF says it has distributed millions of meals to hungry Palestinians, local health officials and witnesses say Israeli army fire has killed hundreds of people as they try to reach the hubs. GHF’s four sites are in military-controlled zones, AP reported.

GHF said that there were no incidents at or near its sites and added, “We have repeatedly warned aid seekers not to travel to our sites overnight and early morning hours."

Witnesses allege indiscriminate fire Most of the fatalities on Saturday took place about 3 kilometers (2 miles) from a Gaza Humanitarian Foundation aid center near the southern city of Khan Younis. According to witness Akram Aker, Israeli troops used machine guns mounted on tanks and drones to open fire between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. “They surrounded us and began shooting directly at us,” Aker said, adding that he saw numerous people lying wounded or dead on the ground, as reported by AP.

Sanaa al-Jaberi said that there was shooting after the site opened as people seeking aid broke into a run.

“Is this food or death? Why? They don’t talk with us, they only shoot us,” she said, and showed off her empty bag.

Humanitarian crisis Gaza’s population of over 2 million faces a severe humanitarian crisis. Aid distribution at Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) sites is often disorderly, with food boxes placed on the ground and crowds rushing in to grab supplies, according to witnesses and GHF-released footage.

The ongoing 21-month war began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants attacked southern Israel, killing about 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages. Around 50 hostages remain, though fewer than half are believed to be alive.

Israel’s military response has killed over 58,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which does not differentiate between civilian and militant deaths. The ministry, run by the Hamas-led government, is still regarded by the U.N. and other international bodies as the most reliable source for casualty figures.