Elon Musk, since his takeover of microblogging giant Twitter, has enforced several changes, for which we are loosing count. Nonetheless, the latest in the list is rebranding the ‘blue bird’ for a ‘white X’. In a rather rushed campaign Elon Musk changed the Twitter logo to an X on a black background on Monday.

The ongoing rebranding made the original @Twitter handle defunct.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and also the owner of Twitter, as part of the rebranding took over the account of one Gene X Hwang, a photographer from San Francisco.

What is noteworthy here is, the Twitter handle @X belong to Hwang for the past 16 years, but Twitter sent him a mail saying it was now their property. “They just took it essentially – kinda what I thought might happen." Hwang told UK based daily The Telegraph.

Elon Musk did not pay Hwang for taking over his account, the photographer claimed, who was up for selling the handle to the microblogging site.

While, not paying now seems synonymous with Elon Musk and his Twitter activities, this is no surprise that he just took over someone's account by merely sending them ‘just a mail’.

Gene X Hwang, co-founder of event photo company Orange Photography, said he had been willing to entertain a sale of the @x account, which was registered in 2007, but he simply received an email on Tuesday saying that the account was being taken over by the company.

Hwang said he had been offered some X merchandise and a meeting with the company’s management, but was not offered any financial incentive.

''They did send an email saying it is the property of ‘x' essentially,'' he said. However, no one reached out to him or contacted him regarding the same.

Meanwhile, the company has moved Mr. Hwang's account to a new handle called “@x12345678998765". On Wednesday morning, he wrote: “All's well that ends well."