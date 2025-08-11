'They know their reality': Asim Munir trolled over 'India is a Mercedes, Pakistan a dump truck' analogy

General Asim Munir's analogy comparing India to a 'shining Mercedes' and Pakistan to a 'dump truck' has sparked widespread social media backlash, with users mocking Pakistan's military strength and questioning Munir's credibility.

Anjali Thakur
Updated11 Aug 2025, 04:01 PM IST
Gen Munir was speaking at a private dinner hosted in Florida by businessman Adnan Asad
Gen Munir was speaking at a private dinner hosted in Florida by businessman Adnan Asad(AFP)

Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir, is getting trolled on social media after comparing India to a “shining Mercedes” and Pakistan to a “dump truck” during a recent address in the United States.

According to Pakistani media reports, Gen Munir was speaking at a private dinner hosted in Florida by businessman Adnan Asad, his second visit to the US in two months, when he used the unusual analogy to describe the two neighbours.

“I am going to use a crude analogy to explain the situation… India is a shining Mercedes coming on a highway like a Ferrari, but we are a dump truck full of gravel. If the truck hits the car, who will be the loser?” Munir reportedly said.

The Army Chief, regarded as Pakistan’s most powerful figure, also spoke about the possibility of “nuclear war” if his country faced an existential threat, claiming that such a scenario could “take down half the world”. He further pointed to Pakistan’s untapped energy and mineral reserves as potential drivers for economic recovery.

However, it was the “dump truck” comment that caused a stir online. Many commentators argued that the analogy unintentionally reinforced India’s image as a superior power.

“The only truth in Munir’s statement is that India is the Mercedes, and his country is the dump truck. The rest is delusion,” one X user posted. Another wrote, “Munir thinks he can threaten nuclear doom from American soil… Pakistan’s military might is a myth held together by duct tape and delusions.”

Social media platforms soon flooded with memes-- one depicted a missile-equipped Mercedes labelled “India”, alongside captions mocking Pakistan’s military strength.

For critics, the remark was a self-inflicted PR setback. “He’s taken the dump truck and driven it straight into his own reputation,” one post read.

"I thought it was a joke when I first read this. But no, this is real. Pakistan truly deserves Asim Munir as their Army Chief," another post read.

