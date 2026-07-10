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'They may even kill me': Sheikh Hasina, facing death penalty, plans Bangladesh return in December

'They may even kill me': Sheikh Hasina plans Bangladesh return in December

Livemint
Published10 Jul 2026, 02:00 PM IST
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Sheikh Hasina.
Sheikh Hasina.(AFP)
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Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina plans to return to her country in December this year and put an end to her exile in India.

Hasina, who faces the death penalty in Bangladesh, made the announcement to news agency Reuters.

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"They may arrest me on my return, they may even kill me," she said, while adding that several of her Awami League party members will also return to Dhaka along with her.

"Still, I have to go," she said. "My party leaders and workers are being subjected to tremendous repression. If death comes, I want it to come on my own soil, where my parents are buried and where their blood was shed."

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.

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