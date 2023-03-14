'They put me in jail or kill me...': Imran Khan puts out a video message | Watch

'They put me in jail or kill me...': Imran Khan puts out a video message | Watch1 min read . 07:24 PM IST
- Khan's appeal comes amid his supporters blocked Pakistan police's attempts to arrest him from his Lahore home in a corruption case.
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on 14 March put out a video message appealing his supporters to fight for their rights even if he is jailed or killed.
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on 14 March put out a video message appealing his supporters to fight for their rights even if he is jailed or killed.
Khan's appeal comes amid his supporters blocked Pakistan police's attempts to arrest him from his Lahore home in a corruption case. His supporters hit the streets and even threw stones at the police, following which the police responded with water cannons.
Khan's appeal comes amid his supporters blocked Pakistan police's attempts to arrest him from his Lahore home in a corruption case. His supporters hit the streets and even threw stones at the police, following which the police responded with water cannons.
ALSO READ: Imran Khan arrest: Pakistan police use water cannon to disperse PTI supporters
ALSO READ: Imran Khan arrest: Pakistan police use water cannon to disperse PTI supporters
"The police have arrived to arrest me. They think that if Imran Khan goes to jail, the people will go to sleep. You have to prove them wrong, you have to prove that the qaum (people) is alive," Khan said while addressing the people.
"The police have arrived to arrest me. They think that if Imran Khan goes to jail, the people will go to sleep. You have to prove them wrong, you have to prove that the qaum (people) is alive," Khan said while addressing the people.
"You have to fight for your rights, you have to hit the streets. God has given Imran Khan everything. I am fighting your battle. I have fought all my life and will continue to do so. But if something happens to me, they put me in jail or kill me, you have to prove that you can fight even without Imran Khan. You have to prove that you will never accept this slavery and this rule by one man. Pakistan zindabad," he said.
"You have to fight for your rights, you have to hit the streets. God has given Imran Khan everything. I am fighting your battle. I have fought all my life and will continue to do so. But if something happens to me, they put me in jail or kill me, you have to prove that you can fight even without Imran Khan. You have to prove that you will never accept this slavery and this rule by one man. Pakistan zindabad," he said.
Khan is wanted in the Toshakhana corruption case. Earlier in October 2022, Pakistan's election commission found the PTI chief guilty of unlawfully selling gifts from foreign dignitaries during his term as prime minister.
Khan is wanted in the Toshakhana corruption case. Earlier in October 2022, Pakistan's election commission found the PTI chief guilty of unlawfully selling gifts from foreign dignitaries during his term as prime minister.
Following this, charges were then filed in an anti-corruption court against him. However, an arrest warrant was issued last week after he skipped summons.
Following this, charges were then filed in an anti-corruption court against him. However, an arrest warrant was issued last week after he skipped summons.
With agency inputs.
With agency inputs.