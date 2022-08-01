'They should never...': What President Putin said on nuclear war1 min read . Updated: 01 Aug 2022, 11:08 PM IST
We proceed from the fact that there can be no winners in a nuclear war and it should never be unleashed, Putin said.
Making his stand on Nuclear War clear, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said that there can be no winners in such a war and 'they should never be started.'