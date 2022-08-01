Making his stand on Nuclear War clear, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said that there can be no winners in such a war and 'they should never be started.'

"We proceed from the fact that there can be no winners in a nuclear war and it should never be unleashed, and we stand for equal and indivisible security for all members of the world community," the Russian leader said while making an address at the nuclear non-proliferation treaty (NPT).

The statement was made as a review of the keystone nuclear treaty opened at the United Nations. Putin also insisted that Russia remained faithful to the treaty's "letter and spirit."

His comments to the NPT forum appeared aimed at striking a reassuring note and portraying Russia as a responsible nuclear power.

“Whoever tries to hinder us… should know that Russia's response will be immediate, and it will lead you to such consequences that you have never encountered in history," he said.

On Monday, the United States, Britain and France rebuked Russia for "irresponsible and dangerous" talk about possibly deploying nuclear weapons.

Since the start of Moscow's military intervention in Ukraine, Putin has made thinly veiled threats hinting at a willingness to deploy Russia's tactical nuclear weapons, which Russian military doctrine holds can be used to force an adversary to retreat.

Russia's military doctrine allows for the use of nuclear weapons in the event of an existential threat to the state of Russia.

Kremlin has accused the West of waging a "proxy war" against it by arming Ukraine and imposing sanctions on Moscow.

Earlier this year, United Nations General Secretary Antonio Gueterres had said that "the prospects on nuclear conflict, once unthinkable, is now back in the realm of possibility".

