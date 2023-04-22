Often people get inspired by Hollywood movies and and plan something that land them in trouble. Also, the concept of a heist has become so popular that almost every other we hear someone has planned to steal something precious.

In a recent incident, thieves broke into a neighboring Seattle Coffee Gear, cut a hole in the bathroom wall and stole 436 iPhones worth around $500,000 i.e around ₹4.10 crore.

According to a report, by Seattle's local news channel, King 5 News, the thieves bypassed the Apple Store's security system by using the neighbouring coffee shop. They tunneled their way into the store through a bathroom, the report added.

Following the incident, the the regional retail manager -- Eric Marks -- revealed that he received a call regarding this burglary. On being confirmed by the police, he came to know how his shop was used to access the Apple Store.

"I would have never suspected we were adjacent to the ? Apple Store ?, how it wraps around I mean. So, someone really had to think it out and have access to the mall layout" Marks told King 5 News.

Mike Atkinson, the CEO of the coffee shop, even went on to post the incident on Twitter with a picture of the tunnel that the burglars created in the Apple Store's bathroom. "Two men broke into one of our retail locations. Why? To cut a hole in our bathroom wall to access the Apple Store next door and steal $500k worth of Iphones," he tweeted.

As per Atkinson, the Seattle Coffee Gear had to spend nearly $900 to replace their locks. He also expects that more $600 and $800 will have to be spent on bathroom repairs.

The store is located Alderwood Mall in Seattle. Though police is investigating the burglary, Apple has not made any statement about the theft.

