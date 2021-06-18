Thieves find money that grows on trees: ‘Avocados are the green gold’

Avocado theft in South Africa used to be small potatoes. They would be stolen to eat or sold by the roadside. Robbers now work closely with organized crime networks that can launder the fruit into legitimate markets, according to the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime, an NGO. South Africa’s avocado farmers suffer annual losses of about 24 million South African rand, around $1.7 million, according to a 2018 survey from the South African Subtropical Growers’ Association, which manages the country’s avocado growers association.