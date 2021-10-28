Thin capitalization rules – limitation on interest expenses

In a growing number of countries, tax administrations deem it necessary to include such thin capitalization rules in their tax legislations, to limit interest deductions to regulate the alleged profit shifting by MNEs. Subject to commercial considerations, this would necessitate MNEs to consider the deductibility of interest expense while obtaining an interest-bearing debt. The inclusion of third-party borrowings guaranteed by the non-resident associated enterprise under the ambit of thin capitalization could have serious repercussions on the fundraising efforts of taxpayers, especially those operating in capital-intensive sectors or sectors having longer gestation periods. Further, it could impact certain start-ups who generally face a loss situation in their initial years and usually need support in the form of guarantees from their related parties to leverage their third-party borrowings, which could be deemed as related-party debt under these provisions.