‘Think about Earth’: Man dressed as old woman smears cake on Mona Lisa portrait

PARIS :The Earth is facing an impending threat from climate change that needs bigger attention than is being already given.
A climate activist in France took it upon himself to remind the commoners that 'There are people who are destroying the Earth, think about it. All the artists tell you think about the Earth, all artists think about the Earth".
On Monday it was reported that a certain young man who had disguised himself as an old woman entered France's Louvre museum, smeared cake after trying to smash the bullet proof glass in front of Leonardo Da Vinci's masterpiece.
The man has been sitting on a wheelchair before he jumped out to perform his act to warn people of the impending danger from climate change.
The world's most famous painting was smeared with cream across its surface in an apparent bid to accomplish a climate-related publicity stunt.
A Twitter user with the name ‘Lukeee’ and whose handle reads ‘@lukeXC2002’ posted about the incident.
"(He) then proceeds to smear cake on the glass, and throws roses everywhere before being tackled by security." the Twitter user wrote.
Another video posted on social media showed the same staffer finishing cleaning the pane while another attendant removes a wheelchair from in front of the Da Vinci masterpiece.
While the author of the video wrote that he needed an interpretation of the words the climate activist was uttering, another benevolent user translated the words- "Exactly this : Think about the Earth, think about the Earth, there are people who are destroying the Earth, think about it. All the artists tell you think about the Earth, all artists think about the Earth, that's why I did this, Think about the Planet".
This was apparently said by the man who was dressed in a wig, a red stole. He was later seen being escorted away by the security posted at the Lovre museum.
This is not the first time the Mona LIsa has been targeted. According to Ladbible, in 1956, the lower part of the masterpiece was severely damaged when a a person doused the painting with sulphuric acid. Following this incident, the Mona Lisa has been kept behind bulletproof glass.
Later a student from Bolivia had also hurled a stone at the painting. In 2009, reportedly a Russian woman was denied French citizenship for allegedly hurling a teacup at the painting.
The Mona Lisa is among the most valuable paintings in the world and holds the record for the highest painting insurance valuation at USD 100 million (reported in 1962). The painting is considered to be a seminal work of the Italian renaissance.
