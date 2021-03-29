Third Covid vaccine in India likely to be approved soon: Dr Reddy's official

"We expect to get the approval in the next few weeks. It is a two-dose vaccine. You take the first dose on day zero and the second one on day 21. The peak immunity develops somewhere between day 28 to day 42. So, it is a two-dose vaccine and we expect it to be available in the next few weeks," Deepak Sapra, the company's CEO, APIs and Services, was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

