Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that if a third World War were to take place, it would involve nuclear weapons and be destructive, the RIA news agency reported.

Lavrov has said that Russia, which launched what it calls a special military operation against Ukraine last week, would face a "real danger" if Kyiv acquired nuclear weapons.

Meanwhile, Russia officials are ready to hold a second round of talks with Ukraine on Wednesday but it is unclear whether Ukrainian officials will turn up, the Kremlin said.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said there was contradictory information about the talks, which would follow a meeting at the Belarusian border on Monday that failed to produce a breakthrough.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that Russia must stop bombing Ukrainian cities before more talks could take place on Russia's invasion of his country.

Russia will not allow Ukraine to obtain nuclear weapons, another news agency TASS quoted Sergei Lavrov as saying today.

Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine last week in what it called a special operation to demilitarise and "denazify" the country, a justification dismissed by Kyiv and the West as propaganda.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that its forces had captured Kherson, a Ukrainian port, according to a report by Interfax. The government in Kyiv hasn’t confirmed the information, but said overnight that troops were moving toward the city.

US President Joe Biden used his first State of the Union address on Tuesday to label Vladimir Putin a “dictator," and said the Russian president would pay a high price for his invasion of Ukraine. Biden also spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy about the escalation of attacks.

Oil surged above $110 a barrel as traders started boycotting Russian crude even without sanctions on energy. European natural gas hit a new record -- rising as much as 60% -- raising once again the prospect of industrial blackouts in the region. And food prices are set to soar as wheat and corn storm higher on disruptions.

