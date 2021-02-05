Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >This African country says it doesn't need COVID-19 vaccines, for now
Neighboring Tanzania this week said it had no plans to accept COVID-19 vaccines after President John Magufuli expressed doubt about them, without giving evidence

This African country says it doesn't need COVID-19 vaccines, for now

1 min read . 04:37 PM IST AP

  • Since more than 95% of patients are recovering, we estimate that the vaccines are not yet necessary, health minister of Burundi said
  • The country closed its land and water borders last month. It now has well over 1,600 confirmed coronavirus cases

Burundi has become at least the second African country to say it doesn’t need COVID-19 vaccines, even as doses finally begin to arrive on the continent that’s seeing a deadly resurgence in cases.

Burundi has become at least the second African country to say it doesn’t need COVID-19 vaccines, even as doses finally begin to arrive on the continent that’s seeing a deadly resurgence in cases.

The health minister of the East African nation, Thaddee Ndikumana, told reporters on Thursday evening that prevention is more important, and “since more than 95% of patients are recovering, we estimate that the vaccines are not yet necessary."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Britain has a surge in dog thefts. Blame coronavirus

3 min read . 04:50 PM IST

2 lakh income tax cases currently under faceless assessment scheme

2 min read . 04:40 PM IST

Applying for driving licence? You may be exempted from driving test. Here's how

1 min read . 04:38 PM IST

Zydus gets nod for to begin phase 3 trials of its Covid-19 vaccine in India

1 min read . 04:30 PM IST

The health minister of the East African nation, Thaddee Ndikumana, told reporters on Thursday evening that prevention is more important, and “since more than 95% of patients are recovering, we estimate that the vaccines are not yet necessary."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Britain has a surge in dog thefts. Blame coronavirus

3 min read . 04:50 PM IST

2 lakh income tax cases currently under faceless assessment scheme

2 min read . 04:40 PM IST

Applying for driving licence? You may be exempted from driving test. Here's how

1 min read . 04:38 PM IST

Zydus gets nod for to begin phase 3 trials of its Covid-19 vaccine in India

1 min read . 04:30 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The minister spoke while announcing new measures against the pandemic. The country closed its land and water borders last month. It now has well over 1,600 confirmed coronavirus cases.

Neighboring Tanzania this week said it had no plans to accept COVID-19 vaccines after President John Magufuli expressed doubt about them, without giving evidence. He insists the country has long defeated the virus with God’s help but faces growing pushback from fellow citizens, and officials with the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization have urged Tanzania to cooperate.

Burundi’s previous government under the late President Pierre Nkurunziza also had been criticized for not taking COVID-19 seriously. But current President Evariste Ndayishimiye last year described the virus as Burundi’s “worst enemy."

Last month he told a religious meeting in the political capital, Gitega, that “we are seeing new cases of COVID-19 because God is punishing us" for not respecting vows to serve the country without corruption.

When leaders don’t fulfil such promises, “it’s the whole family that has to be punished," he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.