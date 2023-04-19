This Asian city has beaten Austin, Texas to record highest 10-year growth in High-Net-Worth Individuals2 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 08:04 AM IST
Henley & Partners' study offers valuable perspectives on the changing patterns of wealth distribution worldwide.
New York has once again topped the list of the world’s wealthiest cities, with approximately 340,000 millionaires last year, according to investment migration firm Henley & Partners. The United States has emerged as the leader in the number of wealthy cities, with 10 out of the top 50 cities in the world, followed by China with five and Australia with four.
