This Asian city is fast approaching its capacity to handle Covid-19 cases

The concern over hospital capacity is a major reason why Hong Kong imposed far-reaching restrictions this week, capping restaurant dining-in hours, banning flights and shutting gyms and bars. Because its vaccination rate is among the lowest for developed economies -- and many residents have taken a shot by China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd. that studies say protects less again omicron -- there is uncertainty over how the variant’s spread locally will play out. While the infection surge in Western countries has so far been mild, their populations are more highly vaccinated than in Hong Kong, and they also have substantial levels of natural immunity from previous waves.