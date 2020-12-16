This Asian country plans to give Covid vaccines to younger people first

The country that’s home to the world’s fourth-largest population is placing the elderly, those with existing health problems, and pregnant women at the back of the line because it doesn’t have the data to ensure the safety of Covid-19 vaccines for those groups, Health Minister Terawan Agus Putranto said on Dec. 10. The Sinovac shots were tested on those who are 18 to 59 years old, which is why the government is wary of inoculating those in different age groups.