A British retail bank has adopted four-day workweek for most of the employees on its payroll. The changing in working hours will not result in any cuts in the paychecks for the employees, the lender stated.

Atom Bank, which has a workforce of 430 employees, shifted to the four-day work week on November 1. Under the move, the contractual working hours have been reduced by 3.5 hours to 34 hours every week, without any reduction in salaries.

The move to four-day working week will be voluntary and employees opting for the option will be expected to work longer hours on the days they are in office.

Under the new arrangement, Mondays or Fridays will be the default day off for the majority of employees. A different arrangement will be adopted for those working in operational and service roles whose day out of the office may vary, to ensure customer service levels.

“While we appreciate a four-day working week will not be right for all workplaces, the move to working from home has proved that working practices that may have seemed years away can be introduced rapidly," Chief Executive Officer Mark Mullen said in a statement. “We firmly believe that this will prove beneficial for our employees’ wellbeing and happiness and that it will have an equally positive impact on business productivity and customer experience."

Atom Bank was the UK’s first fintech firm to offer mobile-based banking services at its inception in April 2016. The lender offers savings accounts, mortgages and business loans. It had 2.7 billion pounds ($3.6 billion) of total lending assets under management at the end of March, according to its annual report. The bank reported it first full quarter of operating profit in the three months to September with business lending growing 16 per cent to 879 million pounds.

Other lenders are also moving away from traditional ways of working. Banks like HSBC Holdings Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc are cutting office space as they let employees work some of their time from home.

