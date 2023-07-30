Malala Yousufzai took to Twitter to post a picture also featuring her husband standing in what looked like a booth curated for Barbie movie goers. The Nobel Price attached a quirky caption to the tweet and said, “This Barbie has a Nobel Prize 💖 He’s just Ken".

Hopping on the trend, Malala Yousafzai donned a pink attire from what seemed like her Barbie movie outing with husband Asser Malik. See the tweet here

The movie Barbie released the same day as Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer on 21 July.

The Greta Gerwig directed movie that features Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken opened to overwhelming response all across the world.

According to Bloomberg, the Barbie movie grossed more than $500 million in global sales in its first week and set multiple bests for both its star-studded cast and Warner Bros. Pictures Inc., continuing its record-breaking run that started with the year’s biggest opening weekend.

The comedy about Mattel Inc.’s famous doll is now the biggest opening for a movie based on a toy, and Warner Bros. best seven-day opening, according to a statement from the studio Friday. It also set three single-day highs on the way to its milestone $529 million of sales in its first week, marking the largest opening for actors Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, and director Greta Gerwig.

More than half of the box office take so far has been outside of the US — $291 million. The film set the record for the biggest Warner Bros. opening weekend of all time in 24 international markets including Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Mexico, and the best opening week of the year in Australia and New Zealand.

The motion picture has helped lift Mattel’s shares by more than a third from their recent March low as the company looks to capitalize on Barbie’s success. The toymaker is already exploring a sequel and planning to turn more of its brands, like Hot Wheels and Barney, into major Hollywood franchises.

The Nobel Prize-winning education activist has recently condemned the Taliban for reversal of women’s rights to education in Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported.

She told an audience at the United Nations House in Abuja, Nigeria: “Ten years ago, millions of Afghan girls were going to school."

“One in three young women were enrolled in university. And now? Afghanistan is the only country in the world to ban girls and women from seeking education," she said.

Yousafzai described how she experienced Taliban brutality when she was shot in the head by a Taliban gunman in 2012 for advocating for girls’ education, Khaama Press reported.

Yousafzai said: “I was shot and nearly killed for speaking out against these injustices. I did not know if my first speech at the UN would be my last, my only chance to ask the world to send every girl to school."

(With agency inputs)