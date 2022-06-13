This Canada province plans to take in 71,000 permanent residents in 2022; but there is a catch4 min read . Updated: 13 Jun 2022, 04:14 PM IST
This province has the second-highest rate of job vacancies in Canada.
After the COVID-19 pandemic reduced immigration in 2020, Quebec plans to take in more than 71,000 French-speaking permanent residents in 2022. However, some business owners are concerned about Quebec's intentions to attract more French-speaking newcomers.