Compared to large cities like Toronto or Montreal, most of the new people in Canada are opting to settle in communities located in Northeastern Ontario.

Reason being, the cities in Northeastern Ontario give newcomers the chance to create the life they’ve always wanted, reported CIC News on 27 January.

Apart from this, affordable cost of living, job opportunities, and many facilities and amenities give newcomers reasons to choose the region to settle down with family.

Also, supportive environment for entrepreneurship and innovation, and a proper local economic development make things more lucrative. As per 2022 data, the average price of a house in Northeastern Ontario was $262,483, which is comparatively cheaper than Toronto average that was $1,189,850.'

Here's few more reasons:

1) Work-life balance: An improved work-life balance due to short commute times, no traffic jams and good public transportation system made the residence enjoyable in this place.

2) Lifestyle: For sports lovers, its a dream place as facilities of activities like hockey, snowmobiling, cross-country and downhill skiing, golf, cricket, fishing, camping, paddling and more are easily available.

Also, the opportunity to explore the outdoors during all four seasons adds another attraction.

3) Access: Affordable housing and excellent work-life balance allow people to explore more. There are multiple flights daily flights to and from Toronto’s Billy Bishop and Pearson International Airports operate out of the Timmins Victor M. Power Airport.

4) Amenities and facilities: In Northeastern Ontario, amenities and facilities like hospitals and medical assistance adds a plus point for the newcomers. Also, the region is growing increasingly multilingual, as over 20% of Ontario’s French speaking population lives in the northeast, and South Asian and Chinese languages are increasingly being heard in smaller centres, along with Polish and Spanish.

It has also four post-secondary institutions which offer a wide range of programs in both official languages.

5) Immigration: Those wish to live in the region long-term may accelerate their pathway to permanent residence (PR) via the Timmins Regional RNIP, which has been expanded to communities throughout Northeastern Ontario.

So for those looking to settle in Canada, Northeastern Ontario can prove to be one of the best choice, considering the facilities the region is providing.