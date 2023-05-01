This CEO is stepping down to undertake a 3-year religious mission. Know more

Cotopaxi founder and CEO Davis Smith will be stepping down in two months to fulfill a three-year calling as a mission president - nearly a decade after he founded the company. As the outdoor products maker remains on track to earn $150 million by the end of the year, Smith will be working with the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Brazil's Recife area. And he reportedly “feels great" about the decision.

“I remember telling my wife, 'Am I insane? Like, I love what I'm doing. Why am I hiring my replacement?' But the more I thought about it, the more I felt like it was the right decision. I see myself not as the owner of this brand, but as the steward of something much bigger than me," he told Business Insider during a recent interview.

Cotopaxi president Damien Huang will be taking over the top role later this year as Smith becomes the company's chair. Salt Lake City-based Cotopaxi makes sustainably-sourced outdoor gear and gives away at least 1% of its annual revenue to nonprofits helping poor communities.

Smith saw the challenges posed by poverty first hand as a young boy in the Dominican Republic and Ecuador. His father - a former missionary - worked in construction an many of the children he met at church or through scouting lacked basic necessities.

“I was living in Brazil in 2013 right next to a shantytown. I wasn't a wealthy person by any means, but it was a daily reminder of the inequalities that existed. My New Year's resolution that year was to change somebody's life and make a difference in the world," he told the publication.

The idea for Cotopaxi struck almost overnight with Smith recounting how he had gotten out of bed to begin writing on his computer.

"I came up with our name, our slogan "Gear for good," the llama logo, and the idea of selling outerwear," he was quoted as saying.