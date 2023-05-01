This CEO is stepping down to undertake a 3-year religious mission. Know more

This CEO is stepping down to undertake a 3-year religious mission. Know more2 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 08:52 PM IST
After nearly a decade of leading Cotopaxi, founder and CEO Davis Smith has announced his impending departure. He is set to step down in two months to fulfill a three-year calling as a mission president for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Brazil's Recife area.
Cotopaxi founder and CEO Davis Smith will be stepping down in two months to fulfill a three-year calling as a mission president - nearly a decade after he founded the company. As the outdoor products maker remains on track to earn $150 million by the end of the year, Smith will be working with the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Brazil's Recife area. And he reportedly “feels great" about the decision.
