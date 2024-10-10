This Chinese miner dominates global cobalt supply. The US is crying foul.
Rhiannon Hoyle , Yang Jie , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 10 Oct 2024, 09:20 AM IST
SummaryWith its rapid expansion in Africa, CMOC has seized the lead in the metal used in EV batteries and weapons.
A Chinese mining company has gained control of more than a third of the world’s cobalt supply—and the U.S. is worried about getting cut off.
