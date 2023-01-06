This company hid dangerous treadmill defect, now must pay 154 crore in fines

In addition, the civil fine resolves allegations that Peloton distributed recalled treadmills in violation of the Consumer Product Safety Act. The commission made notice of the more than 150 reports of user entrapment or pulling under occurrences that Peloton received starting in December 2018 and continuing until 2019. 13 injuries, including friction burns, broken bones, lacerations, and abrasions, as well as the death of a child, were also included.