This company hid dangerous treadmill defect, now must pay 154 crore in fines

01:02 PM IST
This treadmill defect caused 13 injuries, including friction burns, broken bones, lacerations and abrasions, as well as the death of a child.
Peloton Interactive, a manufacturer of exercise equipment, has agreed to pay nearly ₹154 crore ($19 million) in fines as a result of its failure to notify a treadmill fault that resulted in one fatality and numerous injuries.
Peloton allegedly failed to notify the commission of those instances right away despite having knowledge of them. On May 5, 2021, Peloton and the commission jointly announced the Tread treadmill recall.
The penalty resolves the agency's allegations that Peloton intentionally neglected to immediately notify the commission, as required by law, that its treadmill contained a flaw that could result in a significant product hazard, and that it put consumers at an unreasonably high risk of suffering serious injuries, according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).
In addition, the civil fine resolves allegations that Peloton distributed recalled treadmills in violation of the Consumer Product Safety Act. The commission made notice of the more than 150 reports of user entrapment or pulling under occurrences that Peloton received starting in December 2018 and continuing until 2019. 13 injuries, including friction burns, broken bones, lacerations, and abrasions, as well as the death of a child, were also included.
In a statement, Peloton stated that it was still steadfastly committed to both the ongoing enhancement of its products and the safety and well-being of its customers. In order to further improve member safety, it stated that it looks forward to cooperating with the CPSC.
Peloton has stated that it is still working to have the CPSC approve a Tread rear guard, which would improve its safety features.
Additionally, Peloton was accused of willfully disseminating 38 Tread treadmills utilising Peloton workers and outside delivery services after the recall was made public, according to the CPSC. In accordance with the settlement, Peloton must also provide annual compliance reports for the following five years.
The fines come as Peloton is struggling to turn around its business after it enjoyed booming sales during the early part of the pandemic when homebound consumers turned to exercise bikes and treadmills in their homes.
(With agency inputs)
