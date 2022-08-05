This country banned women from appearing in ads post Magnum ice-cream commercial. Here's why2 min read . 06:05 PM IST
- The nation's leaders ruled that the advert went ‘against public decency’ and was an ‘insult’ to 'women's values'
Fury over an advertisement featuring a woman having ice cream that aired in Iran has led to the Islamic hardliners in the country to ban women from appearing in advertisements in future. The Islamic leaders of Iran cited the state's strict chastity rules in order and banned women from appearing in advertisements.
The furore arose over a video advertisement of the ice cream brand -Magnum. The woman in the video is seen wearing loose fitting Hijab or head scarfs and looking at vast greenery while enjoying a bite of the ice cream.
The nation's leaders said that this advertisement was suggestive and mocked the chastity of a woman. The enraged leaders also asked the officials to sue the local ice cream maker- Domino over another advertisement.
See the advertisement here
The video shows that the woman is driving a car towards the highlands and she is on a muddy path when she takes a left turn and stops the car on the vast greenery, gets her ice cream, gets out of the car and enjoys it while she is amid nature.
The Islamic leaders ruled that the advert went "against public decency" and was an "insult" to "women's values".
The advertisement received a lot of flak from officials. Iran's Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance has also issued a letter to the country's art and cinema schools mentioning that as per "hijab and chastity rules", women are no longer allowed to feature in adverts.
The advertisement which was published by the local manufacturer Domino also came under scanner for a similar reason. This advertisement was accused of making instrumental use of women by the Islamic Republic of Iran's leaders.
Watch the video here
The ministry also mentions that the ban complies with the rulings issued by the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution.
The ministry also mentioned that the ban is based on the Iran's rules and regulations concerning commercial adverts, which have long been in force, and prohibit "instrumental use" of not only women but also children and men.
The ban comes amid a backdrop of Iranian women joining a social media campaign against the Islamic Republic's hijab enforcement street patrols.
The parameter defining the using as woman as an 'instrument' remains subjective in the west Asian country. It is interpreted differently depending on how hardline the ruling administration is at a given time.
The hijab has been compulsory for women in Iran since the Islamic revolution of 1979, which brought in increasingly religiously conservative laws.
Women in the country have tried to protest the rules, but have faced severe punishment for their activism.
