This country beats 2022 tourism target with 11.15 million foreign arrivals2 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 02:44 PM IST
The figures, which beat the government's target, reflect a solid turnaround as Thailand tries to revive its vital tourism industry, which bore the brunt of its strict entry and quarantine policies during the pandemic.
The Thailand tourism data showed on Tuesday that it saw 11.15 million foreign visitors in 2022.
