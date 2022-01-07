This country allows Covid positive healthcare workers to keep working

French hospital authorities said the new flexibility from self-isolation would help them plug staffing holes if and when they open up. “If the system becomes very strained and 50% of our staff are positive, the less symptomatic will come to work because the patients will still need to be cared for," said Dr. Marc Leone, head of anesthesiology at the North Hospital in the southern city of Marseille to Associated Press.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}