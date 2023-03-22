This country has allowed death penalty, life imprisonment for gay couples2 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 12:00 PM IST
The new anti-gay bill proposes strict punishments for same-sex couples.
Uganda’s parliament has passed a new anti-gay legislation on Tuesday, which proposes harsh new penalties for same-sex relationships. The bill passed amid a highly charged and chaotic session. Parliamentary speaker Annet Anita Among confirmed the final vote, saying that the “bill passed in record time."
