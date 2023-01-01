'This' country has joined the passport-free Schengen zone

“It is the season of new beginnings. And there is no place in Europe where this is more true than here in Croatia. Today the country joins the Schengen area and the Eurozone. Two immense achievements. I’m so glad to be here, on this day of joy and pride for Croatia," tweeted EU chief Ursula von der Leyen, as she arrived in Croatia to mark the occasion.

