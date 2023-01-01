'This' country has joined the passport-free Schengen zone

After joining European Union (EU) nearly a decade ago, Croatia achieved two major milestones on Sunday, as the country switched to the euro and also entered European Union (EU) passport-free zone. Croatia is now the 27th member of the passport-free Schengen zone which enables around 400 million people to move freely across its member nations.
The country also changed its currency from kuna and became the 20th member of the eurozone.
“It is the season of new beginnings. And there is no place in Europe where this is more true than here in Croatia. Today the country joins the Schengen area and the Eurozone. Two immense achievements. I’m so glad to be here, on this day of joy and pride for Croatia," tweeted EU chief Ursula von der Leyen, as she arrived in Croatia to mark the occasion.
“The next generations of Croatians will grow up in Schengen. With seamless travel, communities will grow closer together. Now we need to work to preserve the benefits of Schengen. Improve our common home and make it even safer," she added in another tweet.
As the global economy is reeling under pressure due to the pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, the adoption of the euro as its currency will help Croatia to shield its economy from global headwinds.
The inflation rate of the country reached 13.5% in November, while the figure is 10% for the eurozone
Many people in Croatia seem happy about the decision, but some are still skeptical as they claim that the change in currency might lead to an increase in the cost of living standards as businesses round up prices when they convert them.
"It will be difficult. Prices that are already high will become even higher," Ivana Toncic, a teacher from Zagreb told the news agency AFP.
The tourism sector of the country is excited about the move as it will open the gates for the travelers from other member countries of the EU. The players from the tourism and travel industry believe that Croatia has now joined an “elite club".
"The euro was already a value measure -- psychologically it's nothing new -- while entry into Schengen is fantastic news for tourism," a tourist agency employee Marko Pavic told AFP.
Euro as a currency is already used widely in the country with people keeping their precious items like cars and apartments in euros. Around 80% of the bank deposits are denominated in euros and the main trading partners of Zagreb are in the eurozone.
