This country to give extra cash to its citizens to inflation

This country to give extra cash to its citizens to inflation2 min read . 11:17 AM IST
- New Zealand latest news: It will be paid to middle and low income earners over the age of 18, everyone who earns up to 70,000 New Zealand dollars
New Zealand's government as part of its Budget proposal has said that it will hand out an extra few hundred dollars to more than 2 million lower-income adults to help them navigate what it describes as “the peak of the global inflation storm." It will be paid monthly for three months and equates to an extra 27 New Zealand dollars a week, or 350 New Zealand dollars.
“It will be paid to middle and low income earners over the age of 18, everyone who earns up to 70,000 New Zealand dollars, who isn’t already getting the Winter Energy Payment. It means those who are doing the vital but unpaid work of caring, such as a stay at home parent, will also be eligible for the payment," prime minister Jacinda Ardern said.
“This payment is predicted to last for the quarter where we expect inflation to begin easing," she added.
The payments are part of a package of new measures announced in the government's annual budget. Other plans include increasing health spending by a record amount, putting more money into reducing greenhouse gas emissions and boosting defense spending.
“Navigating difficult times, while also making necessary progress. Dealing with the unexpected, and always, always planning for the future. Challenges not least of which include a one in 100 year health crisis, followed by the biggest economic shock since the Great Depression. And just as the world was recovering, it’s been plunged into the uncertainty of war. Giving people as much certainty and security as possible in uncertain and insecure times is hard, but it’s what we must pursue," the prime minister said.
The government also decided to extend some other temporary measures aimed at combatting spiraling living costs, including a cut to gas taxes and half-price public transportation fares.
“Our economy has come through the COVID-19 shock better than almost anywhere else in the world," said Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in a statement. “But as the pandemic subsides, other challenges both long-term and more immediate have come to the fore." New Zealand unemployment rate remains at 3.2% and is forecast to reach as low as 3%.
Earlier this week, the government announced a new initiative to help pay for lower-income families to scrap their old gas guzzlers and replace them with cleaner hybrid or electric cars as part of a sweeping plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
The budget plan was expected to be quickly approved by lawmakers since the Labour Party holds a majority of seats in the Parliament. (With Agency Inputs)
