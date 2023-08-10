This country offers free taxi rides for party-goers too drunk to drive home1 min read 10 Aug 2023, 09:09 AM IST
Italy tests free taxi service to combat drunk driving. Trial initiative offers intoxicated individuals rides home from nightclubs.
There is no longer any justification for consuming alcohol excessively and then deciding to drive home, especially in Italy. The Italian government intends to initiate a trial initiative aimed at offering intoxicated individuals the opportunity to utilize complimentary taxi services.