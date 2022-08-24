This country plans to reduce working hours from 45 to 40 hours in a week

According to the OECD, the country with the shortest working week is the Netherlands, with a reported 29.5 weekly working hours. Denmark follows with 32.5 working hours a week, and then Norway, with 33.6. Switzerland averages 34.6 hours and is followed by Austria, Belgium, and Italy, which all clock in at 35.5 hours a week. In the US, the working week hours are extended to 38.7, slightly below the 40-hour standard.