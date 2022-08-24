This country plans to reduce working hours from 45 to 40 hours in a week

This country plans to reduce working hours from 45 to 40 hours in a week3 min read . 01:15 PM IST
- Several reports have suggested that one of the biggest advantages of working fewer weekly hours is that it makes people better workers
In an age of radical transformation in the workplace, options like hybrid or remote working have become the new normal. The idea of shrinking the workweek is also gaining traction, particularly in light of recent examples of workforces that have successfully trialed a reduced-hours week.
For instance, the South American country Chile is also planning to implement a new working rule by reducing hours. Chilean President Gabriel Boric said it has revived efforts to pass a bill that would reduce working hours in the country and fulfill a campaign promise.
The bill, which aims to reduce the working week from 45 to 40 hours within five years, has stalled in Congress since it was introduced in 2017 by then-lawmaker and current government spokesperson Camila Vallejo.
Lawmakers will debate a series of changes to the bill made by Boric's government, including a revision extending the reduction in working hours to workers in special categories, such as public transport drivers and domestic workers.
"These improvements are essential to bringing us closer to a new Chile, one that is fairer," Boric said during a ceremony Tuesday at the presidential palace.
The center-left government has promoted dialogue with unions and worker federations along with representatives from small, medium, and large companies at a time when the economy of the world's largest copper producer is slowing down and faces strong inflationary pressures after a rapid post-pandemic recovery.
Boric said his government expected the bill to be voted on and approved as soon as possible by both legislative houses.
Several reports have suggested that one of the biggest advantages of working fewer weekly hours is that it makes people better workers. Research shows people get more done when they work fewer hours, and less done when they work more hours.
A 2021 study that followed Swedish workers for a decade, for example, showed that reduced working hours reduced stress, exhaustion and negative emotion.
According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), an intergovernmental economic organization of 38 member countries, several countries have opted for a lower work week to keep a balance between work and life.
According to the OECD, the country with the shortest working week is the Netherlands, with a reported 29.5 weekly working hours. Denmark follows with 32.5 working hours a week, and then Norway, with 33.6. Switzerland averages 34.6 hours and is followed by Austria, Belgium, and Italy, which all clock in at 35.5 hours a week. In the US, the working week hours are extended to 38.7, slightly below the 40-hour standard.
India is also planning to bring some major changes to the new labour codes. The Centre is pondering executing four working days instead of five.
So far countries like Belgium, Iceland, Sweden, and startups in Germany have adopted four-day work week practices. In New Zealand, the consumer goods giant Unilever is currently trialing a four-day work week at full pay. Scotland is also testing the four-day work week, with the state supporting participating companies with about £10 million.
