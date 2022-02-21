This country says it has no plans to introduce income tax for now. Read here

The Gulf nation has already taken several steps to dilute its reputation as a tax haven for both businesses and individuals. It introduced a 5% value-added tax in 2018. It already taxes banks and insurance companies operating outside of the country’s vast network of free zones as much as 20% on their profits. The oil and gas sector of OPEC’s third-biggest producer is also taxed under a separate program. Over the next few weeks, the Ministry of Finance is expected to announce more details clarifying how the corporate tax will be imposed.