OPEN APP
Home >News >World >This country to create a register of people who refuse covid-19 vaccine
On Monday, Spain became the fourth European country to record more than 50,000 coronavirus deaths
On Monday, Spain became the fourth European country to record more than 50,000 coronavirus deaths

This country to create a register of people who refuse covid-19 vaccine

1 min read . Updated: 29 Dec 2020, 03:20 PM IST Macarena Munoz , Bloomberg

  • Spain will create a register of people who refuse to get a Covid-19 vaccine, part of European efforts to counter public resistance to the new shots
  • While the register will be shared with other European partners, it won’t be made public

Spain will create a register of people who refuse to get a Covid-19 vaccine, part of European efforts to counter public resistance to the new shots.

While the register will be shared with other European partners, it won’t be made public, Health Minister Salvador Illa said in an interview with La Sexta television on Monday. Taking the vaccine is voluntary in Spain and the data will be “treated with the utmost respect for data protection," Illa said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Passengers wearing protective face masks wait to exit upon arrival at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after India cancelled all flights from the UK.

All Covid positive international passengers to undergo genome sequencing: Govt

1 min read . 04:06 PM IST
AAP MLA and leader Raghav Chadha

Free WiFi hotspots to be set up at Singhu for protesting farmers: Raghav Chadha

1 min read . 03:53 PM IST
File Photo: Thailand has been viewed as successful in combating the coronavirus, due partly to its well-regarded public health infrastructure and people’s adherence to mask-wearing

Thailand imposes new restrictions amid coronavirus outbreak

3 min read . 03:49 PM IST
(Photo: PTI)

Air India pilots ask management for details of new Covid strain found in UK

2 min read . 03:47 PM IST

On Monday, Spain became the fourth European country to record more than 50,000 coronavirus deaths. The country has been hit particularly hard by the virus, forcing the government to impose a state of emergency in March. When it emerged from a strict national lockdown three months later, management of the pandemic was placed in the hands of regional governments.

While Spain has ordered restrictions on movement and a curfew as cases increase again, the government hasn’t imposed a strict lockdown like those seen in the UK and France in recent weeks.

The number of people dying from the virus has been slowing since November, according to Fernando Simon, the head of Spain’s medical emergency response center. However, data gathered over the holiday period can have gaps in reporting, he said at a press conference on Monday.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout