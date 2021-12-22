Israel will administer a fourth dose of coronavirus vaccine to people over the age of 60 and medical personnel, becoming the first nation in the world to do so on such a widespread basis as the omicron variant spreads across the world, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

“The citizens of Israel were the first to get the third vaccine and we are continuing to lead with the fourth vaccine," Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement late Tuesday.

The fourth jab will be given to people who received the third shot at least four months previously, according to a decision by health officials. They also decided to shorten the time period between second and third doses to three months from five.

