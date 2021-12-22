Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / World /  This country will administer fourth Covid shot to people over 60

This country will administer fourth Covid shot to people over 60

This picture taken on December 18, 2021 shows a general view of Israel's northern city of Nazareth and its Catholic Basilica of the Annunciation 
1 min read . 01:26 PM IST Livemint

The fourth jab will be given to people who received the third shot at least four months previously

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Israel will administer a fourth dose of coronavirus vaccine to people over the age of 60 and medical personnel, becoming the first nation in the world to do so on such a widespread basis as the omicron variant spreads across the world, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

“The citizens of Israel were the first to get the third vaccine and we are continuing to lead with the fourth vaccine," Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement late Tuesday. 

The fourth jab will be given to people who received the third shot at least four months previously, according to a decision by health officials. They also decided to shorten the time period between second and third doses to three months from five. 

