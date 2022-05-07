A UK study has found that patients infected with the Delta variant of coronavirus are at higher risk of facing symptoms for a longer period than Omicron variants.

The Office for National Statistics said the odds of reporting fatigue, shortness of breath, difficulty concentrating, and other persistent symptoms were 50% lower following infections likely caused by the Omicron BA.1 variant than those likely caused by the delta strain.

The difference in the gap in symptoms was more evident among adults who were double vaccinated when infected. Among those who were triple vaccinated, the difference wasn’t statistically significant.

Among triple vaccinated adults, the odds of reporting long Covid were higher following infection with the omicron BA.2 variant than the BA.1 variant, the analysis found.

More than two-thirds of those with self-reported long Covid, or 1.2 million people, said their symptoms adversely affected their day-to-day activities, and almost a fifth said their symptoms limited them a lot, according to the statistics bureau.

Long Covid symptoms are not usually life-threatening, but they cause discomfort to a patient because of shortness of breath or fatigue.

The US Government Accountability Office said in a March report that long Covid could affect the broader economy through decreased labor participation and an increased need for use of Social Security disability insurance or other publicly subsidized insurance.