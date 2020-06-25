Summer is here and so are the juicy, pulpy and delicious mangoes. You may have already started ordering mangoes from popular grocery delivery services like Big Basket or Amazon Pantry. But, have you heard of mangoes being delivered in a Lamborghini?

A supermarket in Dubai is delivering mangoes to the customers in a Lamborghini, a Gulf News report has reported. "The king should travel like a king," says Mohammad Jehanzeb, the managing director of the store at Dubai's Pakistan Supermarket. Jehanzeb delivers the mangoes at the doorstep of his buyers and takes them on a joy ride in his green Lamborghini.

The Pakistan Supermarket rolled out this innovative delivery offer on their Facebook page last week. "Our New Delivery Vehicle. Choose for the Lamborghini Delivery on your next order. Free customer Joy ride included," the shop said. However, the customers need to place a minimum order of Dh100, according to the Gulf News.

View Full Image The joy ride was essentially meant for kids, says Mohammad Jehanzeb (Pakistan Super Market Facebook page/@PSMUAE)

"The idea is to put a smile on people's faces and make them feel special," says Jehanzeb.

"The joy ride was essentially meant for kids who have been sequestered at homes because of the coronavirus but adults are equally thrilled at the prospect of getting behind the wheels of my Lamborghini Huracan. I am happy to oblige them too," Jehanzeb mentions.

View Full Image We do about 7-8 home deliveries a day but are hoping to ramp up the numbers to 12, says Jehanzeb (Pakistan Super Market Facebook page/@PSMUAE)

"Each order takes about an hour. We do about 7-8 home deliveries a day but are hoping to ramp up the numbers to 12," he adds.

The videos of delighted mango lovers, taking a joy ride in the car, are doing rounds over the internet. "Our kids just had the most wonderful ride in this Lamborghini! With delicious mangoes delivered at the doorstep. Highly recommend for everyone," one of the customers say in the comment section.





