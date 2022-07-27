This fatal disease cannot be treated: Check Marburg virus causes, symptoms and more4 min read . Updated: 27 Jul 2022, 09:08 AM IST
The Marburg virus: The mortality rate is approximately 50% although it may be as high as 88 percent.
A fatal disease caused by the Marburg virus, which is in the same family as the virus that causes Ebola, has been reported in Ghana. The African nation confirmed its first two cases in July. Oyewale Tomori, a virologist, was questioned by The Conversation Africa's Wale Fatade and Usifo Omozokpea about the disease's origin and prevention measures.