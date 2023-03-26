The term out of the world just got real with French luxury brand Coperni who recently unveiled their limited edition purse made of meteorites. The limited edition dark grey stone bag with an incorporated meteorite are priced at 40,000 euros which is about ₹35 lakh.

The brand states that meteorite will be individually sourced per each order and can come from various locations, depending on where the meteorite fell on earth.

“The rare Stone is crafted by hand and incorporated into the bag by the Italian factory Semar," it stated.

The mini Meteorite Swipe Bag weighs around 1.8kg and has total height of 23 cm, when delivered, it comes with a certificate of authenticity.

As per the brands website, “As a part of the Fall / Winter 23, Coperni have exclusively created the mini “Meteorite" Swipe Bag. A unique object that subtly combines archeology, design, and classical and primitive art. The specific meteorite featured in the photograph, is estimated to fell on Earth 55,000 years ago and is certified 100% authentic by Theatrum Mundi."

The post from the brand has garnered 12,973 likes and many users have commented saying that they were impressed by this unique creation. One user wrote, “Coperni this is a work of art, your ideas are the best we have, we all have to agree." Another user wrote, “Shopping bag for The Flintstones." One user wrote, “I'm yelling, this is so iconic"

Another user said, “How “Coperni" is lasered in on the bag is sickening I’m sickened" Another one wrote, “I’m absolutely shocked. I love this with my whole soul." Another user called it “Planet C."