Out of the World! This French Brand launches bag made of meteorites. Netizens call it work of art1 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 02:07 PM IST
The brand states that meteorite will be individually sourced per each order and can come from various locations, depending on where the meteorite fell on earth.
The term out of the world just got real with French luxury brand Coperni who recently unveiled their limited edition purse made of meteorites. The limited edition dark grey stone bag with an incorporated meteorite are priced at 40,000 euros which is about ₹35 lakh.
