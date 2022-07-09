This Goat has become a sensation in Pakistan. Here's why

This Goat has become a sensation in Pakistan. Here's why2 min read . 11:34 AM IST
A kid goat with an extraordinarily long ears has become a sensation in Pakistan.
The kid goat named Simba who was born last month in June, has ears measuring 54 centimetres i.e. 21 inches.
Speaking about him, the owner, Mohammad Hasan Narejo told AFP that within a months of its birth, the goat, became ‘extremely’ popular. He claims that Simba has the longest ears in the world.
“Within 10 to 12 days of birth, he was already appearing in the national and international media. Within 30 days, he became so popular that even a famous personality might take 25 to 30 years to achieve that level of fame," Narejo, a goat breeder told AFP.
“With him, I have also become famous. I started goat farming four years ago and nobody knew me till now. And now with 30 days of Simba's birth, I have been famous," he said.
“He has not only made me proud, but Pakistan also," he added.
Narejo said he also approached the Guinness World Records to see if Simba's name can be included as 'Greatest Of All Time', however, at present, the longest ear category doesn't exist in the Guinness World Records.
Simba's ears are so long that Narejo has to fold them over his back to stop the little bleater from standing on them.
Narejo also said he offers prayers to fend off any ‘ill will’ against Simba with the attention he is receiving.
“We recite verses from the Quran and blow on him to cast away the evil eye. Also, following a tradition that we inherited from our elders, we have fastened a black thread around him that is fortified with religious verses," he said.
Speaking about the plans for Simba, he said that Narejo plans to raise Simba as a stud to promote the image of Pakistan as a top goat breeding nation.
“I'm focused on spreading his seed through artificial insemination from Pakistan to the rest of the world."
