This Indian-American to receive National Humanities medal from Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden will present the 2021 National Humanities Medals, in conjunction with the National Medals of Arts on Tuesday i.e. 21 March. Indian-American Vera Mindy Chokalingam, professionally known as Mindy Kaling will awarded the 2021 National Humanities Medal among others.

Among other recipients are Judith Francisca Baca, Fred Eychaner, Jose Feliciano, Gladys Knight, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Antonio Martorell-Cardona, Joan Shigekawa, Bruce Springsteen, Vera Wang, The Billie Holiday Theatre, and the International Association of Blacks in Dance.

The National Medal of Arts is the highest award given to artists, arts patrons, and groups by the US government and honors exemplary individuals and organisations that have advanced the arts in America and offered inspiration to others through their distinguished achievement, support, or patronage.

It honors individuals or groups whose work has deepened the nation's understanding of the humanities and broadened citizens’ engagement with history, literature, languages, philosophy, and other humanities subjects, the White House said.

Meanwhile, Biden would present both the awards to more than a dozen recipients at the White House on Tuesday. "Imbued with humor and heart, Mindy Kaling’s work across television, film, and books inspires and delights—capturing and uplifting the experiences of women and girls across our Nation," the White House said, releasing the list of 2021 National Medal of Arts Recipients.

The recipients for 2021 National Humanities Medal are Richard Blanco, Johnnetta Betsch Cole, Walter Isaacson, Earl Lewis, Henrietta Mann, Ann Patchett, Bryan Stevenson, Amy Tan, Tara Westover, Colson Whitehead and Native America Calling.

The President previously awarded a National Humanities Medal to Sir Elton John in September 2022, during a White House event, “A Night When Hope and History Rhyme." First Lady Jill Biden will attend the ceremony as well, the White House said.

View Full Image Mindy Kaling (image: Twitter/mindykaling)

All you need to know about Mindy Kaling:

Mindy Kaling is a writer, producer and actor.

She was born on 24 June 1979 and is a daughter of Indian immigrants.

Mindy Kaling is an Emmy-nominated writer, producer, New York Times best-selling author, director, and actor.

She was the creator of "The Mindy Project," a Hulu original comedy series that she starred in and executive produced from 2012-2017.

She is best known for her work on the critically acclaimed, Emmy Award-winning NBC show The Office.

Mindy has also lent her voice to multiple blockbuster animated comedies including the Oscar-winning Pixar film, “Inside Out."

She has also co-created and co-written the popular Netflix show Never Have I Ever, the series about a first-generation Indian American teenager.

She has also acted in comedy films like The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005), No Strings Attached (2011), License to Wed (2007), The Five-Year Engagement (2012), The Night Before (2015), A Wrinkle in Time and Ocean's 8 (both 2018), and Late Night (2019) among others.