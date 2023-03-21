This Indian-American to receive National Humanities medal from Joe Biden

This Indian-American to receive National Humanities medal from Joe Biden2 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 06:09 AM IST
The National Medal of Arts is the highest award given to artists, arts patrons, and groups by the US government and honors exemplary individuals and organisations that have advanced the arts in America and offered inspiration to others through their distinguished achievement, support, or patronage.
US President Joe Biden will present the 2021 National Humanities Medals, in conjunction with the National Medals of Arts on Tuesday i.e. 21 March. Indian-American Vera Mindy Chokalingam, professionally known as Mindy Kaling will awarded the 2021 National Humanities Medal among others.
