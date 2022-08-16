This Indian city becomes one of the 6 most popular hotspot for expats

This Indian city becomes one of the 6 most popular hotspot for expats3 min read . 04:51 PM IST
The young crowd is on the hunt for destinations that will cater to their need for high-paid jobs and affordable luxurious lifestyles
The Covid lockdown has been eased globally. The return to jobs for a hybrid mode or work from anywhere mode is the new vogue for the international community seeking affordable luxury lifestyle. Previous hotspot for such Hong Kong and Singapore have lost their place in the list following increasing political tension and provision to raise the bar for imported labor respectively.
The young labour crowd is on the hunt for these destinations that will cater to their need for high-paid jobs and affordable luxury lifestyles. While the world underwent a gargantuan change following a global pandemic, a lockdown for almost two years, an invasion and imminent inflation, a report published by Bloomberg have suggested that six cities- Bengaluru, Kuala Lumpur, Lisbon, Dubai, Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro- are changing the canon and form the avant garde in the list of new hotspots for expats-globally.
The list boasts of an Indian city, Bengaluru, that has successfully been able to attract companies to invest in and for the young workforce to decide on taking up this city as their hideout for a peaceful yet luxurious life.
The report in Bloomberg also shows that Latin American cities have made their presence felt in becoming the new hotspot for the young expats globally.
Kuala Lumpur- In 2021, the city had ranked first in a worldwide survey of some 12,000 expats by InterNations, scoring top for housing. The Malaysian capital is in speeding up to take the most loved and demanded spot for expats to live and work in for affordable prices. The city is becoming increasingly attractive to global businesses because of its large English speaking workforce.
Bengaluru-Bengaluru, or Bangalore as it's still called by many locals and expats, has become one of the world's fastest-growing tech hubs, home to thousands of startups and software firms, fueled with money from global technology companies and blue-chip foreign investors such as Sequoia Capital and Goldman Sachs. Venture capital is flowing into the southern Indian city faster than to London or San Francisco by one estimate, surging to $7.2 billion in 2020 from $1.3 billion in 2016. With a growing expat community has come international schools, as well as bars and bistros that serve everything from craft beers to pork ribs.
Dubai- The extremely popular destination in West Asia, Dubai has been the hub of international immigration for labours in all walks of life. With their tagline of ‘Habibi, come to Dubai’, the desert state has been able to attract labour and tourist in large numbers. Further, the combination of the pandemic and war in Europe has made the Emirate even more popular.
Rio de Janeiro-The former capital of the Portuguese empire boasts an iconic backdrop of tree-covered mountains surrounding one of the world's most spectacular natural harbors. While the city suffered a decline in the 1990s, overshadowed by financial hub Sao Paulo, the laid-back vibe and world-famous beaches of Rio continue to hold an allure for foreigners moving to South America's largest economy.
Lisbon- This old city of Europe has undergone a reinvention when it started hosting events such as the annual Web Summit, while offering a mix of culture, nightlife and warm weather. The city has emerged as the hipster place, within easy reach of some of Europe's most spectacular beaches. Expat website Dispatches has last year described Lisbon as "arguably the most popular expat destination in Europe at the moment". The city has also witnessed its property prices rise steadily with the influx of wealthy immigrants. These immigrants buy houses in the capital or along the nation's fabled Algarve coast.
Mexico city-Mexico topped the global ranking in InterNations' 2022 Expat Insider ranking of the best countries to live in. The high-altitude capital is home to foreigners from all over the world. Blending seven centuries of history with some of the region's most progressive policies - the city was the first in Latin America to legalize same-sex marriages - the capital is also home to one of the most vibrant restaurant scenes in the Americas.
