This Indian city becomes one of the 6 most popular hotspot for expats

Bengaluru-Bengaluru, or Bangalore as it's still called by many locals and expats, has become one of the world's fastest-growing tech hubs, home to thousands of startups and software firms, fueled with money from global technology companies and blue-chip foreign investors such as Sequoia Capital and Goldman Sachs. Venture capital is flowing into the southern Indian city faster than to London or San Francisco by one estimate, surging to $7.2 billion in 2020 from $1.3 billion in 2016. With a growing expat community has come international schools, as well as bars and bistros that serve everything from craft beers to pork ribs.

