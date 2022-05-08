This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
‘This is beginning to sound like some modern-day Dr. Strangelove film or a Netflix serial that’s a combination of comedy and horror,’ Anand Mahindra said
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine intensifies and as geopolitical tensions escalates, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra on Twitter responded to a report which said that “Russian state television has issued a chilling warning that Moscow could wipe out Britain with a nuclear tsunami in retaliation for supporting Ukraine."
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine intensifies and as geopolitical tensions escalates, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra on Twitter responded to a report which said that “Russian state television has issued a chilling warning that Moscow could wipe out Britain with a nuclear tsunami in retaliation for supporting Ukraine."
To this, Anand Mahindra pointed out that, “this is beginning to sound like some modern-day Dr. Strangelove film or a Netflix serial that’s a combination of comedy and horror."
To this, Anand Mahindra pointed out that, “this is beginning to sound like some modern-day Dr. Strangelove film or a Netflix serial that’s a combination of comedy and horror."
Mahindra also said, “can we please remember this is the 21st century and let common sense prevail? Can we get back to improving the quality of people’s lives? Enough."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Mahindra also said, “can we please remember this is the 21st century and let common sense prevail? Can we get back to improving the quality of people’s lives? Enough."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, Britain said it would provide a further 1.3 billion pounds ($1.60 billion) in military support and aid to Ukraine, making the pledge ahead of a planned video call on Sunday by Group of Seven leaders with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, according to Reuters report.
Meanwhile, Britain said it would provide a further 1.3 billion pounds ($1.60 billion) in military support and aid to Ukraine, making the pledge ahead of a planned video call on Sunday by Group of Seven leaders with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, according to Reuters report.
Prime Minister Johnson has been one of the strongest supporters of Ukraine's efforts to resist Russian forces since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the invasion on Feb. 24. Johnson's government has sent anti-tank missiles, air defence systems and other weapons to Ukraine.
Prime Minister Johnson has been one of the strongest supporters of Ukraine's efforts to resist Russian forces since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the invasion on Feb. 24. Johnson's government has sent anti-tank missiles, air defence systems and other weapons to Ukraine.
The new pledge almost doubles Britain's previous spending commitments on Ukraine and the government said this is the highest rate of spending on a conflict since the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, although it did not give details of this calculation.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The new pledge almost doubles Britain's previous spending commitments on Ukraine and the government said this is the highest rate of spending on a conflict since the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, although it did not give details of this calculation.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Putin's brutal attack is not only causing untold devastation in Ukraine – it is also threatening peace and security across Europe," Johnson said in a statement. Last week he became the first Western leader to address Ukraine's parliament since the start of the invasion.
"Putin's brutal attack is not only causing untold devastation in Ukraine – it is also threatening peace and security across Europe," Johnson said in a statement. Last week he became the first Western leader to address Ukraine's parliament since the start of the invasion.
The leaders of the G7 countries - Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States - will hold their virtual meeting with Zelenskiy on Sunday, the day before Russia marks its Victory Day holiday, which marks the end of World War Two in Europe.
The leaders of the G7 countries - Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States - will hold their virtual meeting with Zelenskiy on Sunday, the day before Russia marks its Victory Day holiday, which marks the end of World War Two in Europe.
Britain said the extra spending on Ukraine will come from a reserve used by the government for emergencies. The government also said Johnson will host a meeting of leading defence companies later this month to discuss increasing production in response to increased demand created by the war in Ukraine.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Britain said the extra spending on Ukraine will come from a reserve used by the government for emergencies. The government also said Johnson will host a meeting of leading defence companies later this month to discuss increasing production in response to increased demand created by the war in Ukraine.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
While Britain has provided significant military aid, it has so far accepted relatively few of the more than 5 million Ukrainians who have fled their country. The British government said on Saturday that so far it had issued more than 86,000 visas to Ukrainians, of whom about 27,000 had reached Britain.
While Britain has provided significant military aid, it has so far accepted relatively few of the more than 5 million Ukrainians who have fled their country. The British government said on Saturday that so far it had issued more than 86,000 visas to Ukrainians, of whom about 27,000 had reached Britain.