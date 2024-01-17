{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hours after the Iran launched attacks on Pakistan through drones and missiles, claming to target two bases belonging to the Jaish al-Adl terrorist group in Pakistan, the Ministry of External Affairs on 17 Januray issued an official reponse saying that this is matter between Iran and Pakistan.

Adding more, MEA said that India have an uncompromising position of zero tolerance towards terrorism. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This is a developing story, it will be updated shortly.

