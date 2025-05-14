‘This is his war’ — Zelensky urges Vladimir Putin to show up for talks; Kremlin offers no clarity

The Kremlin continues to withhold confirmation on whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the proposed peace talks in Turkey on Thursday (May 15). While Russia says Putin’s offer for direct talks with Ukraine still stands, his presence remains uncertain.

Advertisement

“The make-up of Russia's delegation will be disclosed as soon as the president sees fit,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “We are not going to comment any more yet.”

Trump says he’s “thinking” of attending US President Donald Trump, who has actively pushed for both sides to engage in dialogue, hinted at the possibility of attending the talks himself.

“I was thinking about flying over,” Trump told reporters ahead of his Middle East tour. “I don't know where I’m going to be on Thursday, I've got so many meetings. There's a possibility there, I guess, if I think things can happen.”

Sources told Reuters that Trump’s senior envoys, Steve Witkoff and Keith Kellogg, will be in Turkey for the talks. According to reports, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will attend.

Advertisement

Ukraine waits for Putin’s decision Ukraine is holding off on confirming its participation until there is clarity on Putin’s involvement. A senior Ukrainian diplomatic source told Reuters the decision hinges on whether the Russian leader is "scared of coming to Istanbul or not."

Read More

Kyiv will announce its next steps based on Putin’s response. “This is his war, therefore the negotiations should be with him,” President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasised in his nightly address.

Zelensky urges direct negotiations Zelensky reiterated his willingness to meet Putin directly if it could lead to peace. “Every call for a long-lasting and unconditional ceasefire matters,” he said, adding, “calls for direct negotiations at the highest level are equally important.”

At the weekend, Zelensky agreed to meet Putin on Thursday after Trump urged him. Previously, Zelensky had demanded a 30-day ceasefire as a precondition for talks. Advertisement

Ongoing attacks on both sides As diplomatic tensions play out, military actions continue on the ground. Russia reported 16 injuries from Ukrainian drone attacks on the Belgorod region.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Air Force said Russian forces launched a ballistic missile from Crimea and 145 drones from areas like Kursk and Bryansk. Ukrainian air defences intercepted 80 drones, and another 42 vanished from radars without damage.