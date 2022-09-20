OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  This is how Mars looks: NASA James Webb Space Telescope images are here
Listen to this article

The James Webb Space Telescope, which NASA successfully launched in December 2021, has taken its first pictures of Mars. The telescope, a product of an international partnership involving the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency, adds to the information being gathered by orbiters, rovers, and other telescopes by offering a distinctive perspective on Mars through its infrared sensitivity.

Also Read: ISRO tests IAD tech that can be used for Mars, Venus missions

Short-term occurrences on Mars, such as dust storms and weather patterns, can be studied with the James Webb Space Telescope. The top right, top left, and bottom left corners of the first image each have three lighter brown patches that break up the predominantly mottled dark brown colour. The colour coding indicates that these lighter parts are brighter. Syrtis Major (black volcanic rock), Huygens Crater, and the Hellas Basin are all indicated by arrows.

Mars close-up
View Full Image
Mars close-up (Instagram/@nasawebb)

The northern hemisphere of Mars and its poles are depicted by the colours purple and red on the "heat map" in the second image. Brighter, warmer climates are represented by orange and yellow. On the left part, where the Sun is almost overhead, there is a sizable yellow area. The Hellas Basin is a region of orange within that yellow, made darker by atmospheric phenomena.

Mars Heat Map
View Full Image
Mars Heat Map (Instagram/@nasawebb)

The Martian atmosphere is depicted in the third image. Carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and water signatures have been found by Webb's NIRSpec detector. Scientists can learn more about Mars's surface features, clouds, and dust by analysing this data.

What's in the Martian atmosphere?
View Full Image
What's in the Martian atmosphere? (Instagram/@nasawebb)

The principal investigator of these Webb observations, Geronimo Villanueva of NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, and his colleagues recently published Webb's first near-infrared spectrum of Mars, showcasing the capability of Webb to explore the Red Planet with spectroscopy.

Also Read: R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect defames ISRO with lies about Nambi Narayanan, say former scientists

The spectrum displays the subtle variations in brightness between hundreds of different wavelengths that are representative of the planet as a whole, as opposed to the images, which show differences in brightness integrated over a large number of wavelengths from place to place across the planet at a specific day and time. To learn more about the surface and atmosphere of the planet, astronomers will examine the spectrum's characteristics.

(With agency inputs)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Post your comment
RELATED STORIES
NASA’s Perseverance rover puts its robotic arm to work around a rocky outcrop called “Skinner Ridge” in Mars’ Jezero Crater. Composed of multiple images, this mosaic shows layered sedimentary rocks in the face of a cliff in the delta, as well as one of the locations where the rover abraded a circular patch to analyze a rock’s composition. Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU/MSSS

NASA's Mars perseverance rover sees hints of past life on the red planet

2 min read . 16 Sep 2022
NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) will hit a target asteroid (which poses no threat to our planet) on 26 September. (AFP)

NASA's DART asteroid-hunting mission can turn disastrous…: Read here why

2 min read . 14 Sep 2022
NASA is looking at September 23 and September 27 as possible dates for its next attempt at launching its Artemis mission to the Moon,  (AFP)

NASA all set to launch Artemis I SLS Rocket, repaired leaking fuel seals

2 min read . 12 Sep 2022

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue