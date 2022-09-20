This is how Mars looks: NASA James Webb Space Telescope images are here2 min read . Updated: 20 Sep 2022, 06:20 AM IST
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope was launched in December 2021. It has recently captured its first images of Mars.
The James Webb Space Telescope, which NASA successfully launched in December 2021, has taken its first pictures of Mars. The telescope, a product of an international partnership involving the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency, adds to the information being gathered by orbiters, rovers, and other telescopes by offering a distinctive perspective on Mars through its infrared sensitivity.